Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashes 'student' with slippers; later clarifies

A video of renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is going viral on social media. In the video, the singer can be seen thrashing a man with slippers and asking him about a bottle that had been "misplaced".

In the purported video, Khan can be seen repeatedly hitting and slapping the man with a slipper and asking "Where is my bottle?". He later identified the man as his protege Naveed Hasnain.

The man, who was beaten by the singer, later in a video clarified that he had misplaced a bottle of 'dam kiya hua pani' or holy water.

Khan's name started trending on X hours after the minute-long clip went viral, with many users calling out the singer for his behaviour. It couldn't be ascertained when and where the said video was filmed.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released a video on his Instagram account apologising for his act.

Standing alongside the man he had beaten and his father in the video, Khan gave clarification for what had happened.