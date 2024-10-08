Six people injured as two shophouses collapse in Singapore’s Little India

<p>Singapore: Six people were injured when two shophouses partially collapsed on Tuesday morning in the Little India precinct of Singapore.</p>.<p>The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on Tuesday said it was alerted to an incident involving two two-storey units around 1.30 a.m. at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road near the popular Mustafa shopping complex.</p>.<p>"Upon arrival, SCDF immediately commenced a search of the area to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris. Two search dogs and a drone were also deployed to augment the search operation," said SCDF.</p>.<p>Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a person from the second floor of the affected shophouse unit as he could not be evacuated due to a blocked staircase.</p>.Israel's military eases some restrictions for residents of north.<p>Two people were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries and sent to the hospital, the SCDF said.</p>.<p>Another four, assessed for minor injuries, declined to go to the hospital.</p>.<p>"As some passersby had reportedly heard a loud blast during the incident, a firefighting machine was deployed as a precautionary measure to disperse any potential buildup of flammable gases using its water mist spray function." No one was found trapped under the debris, said SCDF.</p>.<p>According to checks on Google Maps, 84 Syed Alwi Road houses Paakashala Singapore, an Indian vegetarian restaurant, while No 85 houses Nirja Mega Mart, retailing groceries and vegetables.</p>.<p>Paakashala sustained significant damages with wires seen hanging from the ceiling and the outdoor tent bent out of shape, according to a Channel News Asia report. </p>