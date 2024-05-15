Home
Slovak PM Robert Fico shot and injured

A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 13:49 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.

TASR cited parliament's vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Fico was shot and injured.

A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Published 15 May 2024, 13:49 IST
World news

