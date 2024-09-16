Snake for a cake: US man celebrates birthday with giant pythons, takes internet by storm

Birthdays are meant for epic celebrations, and if you are a reptile lover - it definitely calls for some python-esque grandeur! Taking this quite literally, a US man named Jay Brewer has taken his passion and enthusiasm for reptiles to serpentine heights, to say the least.

Brewer, a well-known figure in the United States, is the founder of 'The Reptile Zoo', situated in Fountain Valley, California. In a rather venturesome move, Brewer decided to celebrate his birthday on September 6 this year in the company of his reptilian friends, according to a report by NDTV. He posted a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen surrounded by a bunch of massive pythons.