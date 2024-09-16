Snake for a cake: US man celebrates birthday with giant pythons, takes internet by storm

Birthdays are meant for epic celebrations, and if you are a reptile lover - it definitely calls for some python-esque grandeur! Taking this quite literally, a US man named Jay Brewer has taken his passion and enthusiasm for reptiles to serpentine heights, to say the least.
Brewer, a well-known figure in the United States, is the founder of 'The Reptile Zoo', situated in Fountain Valley, California. In a rather venturesome move, Brewer decided to celebrate his birthday on September 6 this year in the company of his reptilian friends, according to a report by NDTV. He posted a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen surrounded by a bunch of massive pythons.
"IT'S A SNAKE PARTY! It’s my birthday today, so wanted to tell everyone how much I appreciate all the love and show y’all the incredible party I threw! As you can see, most of my friends were able to make it and we had a blast! Jokes aside, another year around the sun for this old man; just wanted to thank all of you who have followed me along my journey. Couldn’t have done it without everyone of you. It’s been absolutely incredible and better then I could have ever imagined!" he captioned the post.
The video has gone viral on social media and has so far garnered more than 9 lakh views and close to 19.5 thousand likes.
Netizens reacted to Brewer's daring act with shock and awe, with one user commenting, "U really are living the dream my friend".
Another follower wrote, "Happy Birthday! Here's to another 52 years of prematurely removing snakes from eggs, keeping large reptiles in tiny, feces-filled enclosures, and doing so with impunity!".
One expressed their opinion on the boldness of his adventurous act: "It’s funny how a lot of us consider this heaven and most of the world considers this the 7th layer of hell!"
Published 16 September 2024, 13:33 IST