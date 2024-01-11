Somalia says it's working to rescue hostages from UN helicopter

Mogadishu: Somalia's government is working to rescue the passengers of a UN helicopter that was captured by al Shabaab militants, a spokesperson said on Thursday, but military officers said it would be difficult to access the area where they were taken.

The UN-contracted helicopter was conducting an air medical evacuation when a technical problem forced it to make an emergency landing near Hindhere village in central Somalia, an area controlled by the militants.

Two Somali men and several foreigners were on board, and many were taken hostage by the militants, two officers told Reuters. It was not clear exactly how many were captured and whether any managed to escape.

"The government has been undertaking efforts to rescue the crew since yesterday when the accident happened, and efforts still go on," Information Minister Daud Aweis told Reuters. He did not provide any other details.