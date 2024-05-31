South African election results webpage back to normal after glitch

Midrand: Partial results from South Africa's parliamentary election reappeared on the electoral commission's website on Friday after roughly two hours during which the results page went blank due to an apparent technical glitch.

When it came back up, the results page showed the governing African National Congress on 42.1 per cent of the vote with results in from 54.9 per cent of polling stations.

The opposition Democratic Alliance party was on 23.7 per cent, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) on 10.8 per cent and the Economic Freedom Fighters on 9.6 per cent.