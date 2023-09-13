South China hunts for 70 escaped crocodiles after typhoon floods

Authorities in southern China are dealing with an unusual problem after flooding caused by a recent typhoon: escaped crocodiles.

Officials in a rural area of Maoming, some 340 kilometers (210 miles) southwest of Hong Kong, are warning the public after 70 of the animals escaped from a farm during Typhoon Haikui, the English-language China Daily newspaper reported.

Crocodiles are frequently farmed for food in some parts of southern China.

Some of the animals have been caught but others may have escaped into lakes and ponds, according to the report, which said the adults can weigh over 100 kilograms (220 pounds). It was unclear how many of that size were roaming free.