South Korea gives protesting doctors February end deadline to return to work

The protest has forced hospitals to turn away patients and cancel procedures.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, the government issues the last plea," safety minister Lee Sang-min said at the opening of a task-force meeting, adding that chaos was mounting in hospitals and emergency services had reached a "dangerous situation".

"If you return to the hospital you left behind by February 29, you won't be held responsible for what has already happened," he said. "We urge you to remember your voice will be heard loudly and most effectively when you are by the side of patients."