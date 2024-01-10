South Korea opposition leader hopes for end to 'politics of hate' after attack

Seoul: South Korea's main opposition party leader, Lee Jae-Myung, said on Wednesday he hoped a stabbing attack he suffered could mark the end of the "politics of hate" in the country.

He was speaking to reporters and supporters after he was discharged from a hospital in Seoul, where he has been recovering since last week's attack in the southern city of Busan.

"I hope this case which shocked everyone can serve as a milestone to end the politics of hate and confrontation and restore proper politics," said Lee, who thanked medical staff at the hospital and vowed to serve his country.

The attack was widely condemned as an "act of terror" and a challenge to democracy by President Yoon Suk Yeol and politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties.