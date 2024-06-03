South Korea to suspend military agreement with North Korea over trash ballons

Suspending the agreement will pave the way for the South to conduct training near the military border and take "sufficient and immediate measures" in response to North Korea's provocation, the Council said in a statement.

It did not elaborate what those measures may be.

South Korea has previously said it would take "unendurable" measures against North Korea for sending the trash balloons over the border, which could include blaring propaganda from loudspeakers positioned at the border directed at the North.

North Korea has said the balloons were in retaliation for a propaganda campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in the South, who regularly send inflatables containing anti-Pyongyang leaflets with food, medicine, money and USB sticks loaded with K-pop music videos and dramas across the border.

North Korea has reacted angrily to the campaign because it is worried about the potential impact of the materials on the psychology of the people who read or listen to them and on the state's control of the public, experts said.