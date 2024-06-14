Home
South Korea, US hold emergency phone call ahead of Putin visit to North Korea

A senior official at Seoul's presidential office said on Wednesday that Putin was expected to visit North Korea 'in the coming days'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 03:48 IST
Seoul: Senior officials of South Korea and the United States held an emergency phone call over a possible impending visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.

South Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Hong-kyun, in the phone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, said that Putin's visit should not result in deeper military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the ministry said.

Echoing Kim's concerns, Campbell pledged continued cooperation to tackle potential regional instability and challenges caused by the trip.

A senior official at Seoul's presidential office said on Wednesday that Putin was expected to visit North Korea "in the coming days".

Published 14 June 2024, 03:48 IST
