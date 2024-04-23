South Korean court hears children's climate change case against government

"The court recognises the importance and public interest of this case and will make efforts to ensure that deliberations are conducted thoroughly," he said.

The hearing comes weeks after Europe's top human rights court ruled that the Swiss government had violated its citizens' rights by not doing enough to combat climate change, while courts in Australia, Brazil and Peru weigh similar cases.

"South Korea's current climate plans are not sufficient to keep the temperature increase within 1.5 degrees Celsius, thus violating the state's obligation to protect fundamental rights," the plaintiffs said in a statement.

Scientists say a global temperature rise beyond 1.5 C, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, above the preindustrial average, will trigger catastrophic and irreversible impacts, from melting ice sheets to the collapse of ocean currents.

Burning of fossil fuels, and the resulting carbon emissions, have been linked to rising temperatures, and South Korea's economy relies heavily on such fuels for growth. It has sought to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Lawyers for the government told the court the authorities were doing everything possible to cut carbon emissions and not violate the basic rights of its people.

They added that the government did not discriminate against young people, and there could be adjustments to annual goals on carbon reduction.

Several activists said the government's response was unsatisfactory, however.

Dozens of young people, including Woodpecker, who is now a year old, gathered outside the court, with some airing criticism of what they called the government's inaction on climate change.