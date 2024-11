Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez seeks close ties with Indian film industry

The delegation of the guild comprised Shibasish Sarkar, president of PGI and Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Aashish Singh (Red Chillies Entertainment), Ankur Garg of Luv Films, Shiv Chanana (T-Series), Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO of PGI, and Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films.