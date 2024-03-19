Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe instructs Cabinet to prepare for presidential election

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed his Cabinet to prepare for the presidential election to be held later this year, as the cash-starved nation strives to recover from its worst economic crisis.

The next presidential election must be called by the elections commission by September and must be held by mid-November.

The parliament election is not due before August of 2025 but President Wickremesinghe has the power to hold it anytime now by dissolving the 225-member Assembly elected in August 2020.

Ending speculation, Wickremesinghe during a Cabinet meeting on Monday announced that the presidential election will be held first and instructed it to prepare for the polls, news portal Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

Citing the Constitution, Wickremesinghe, 74, said the presidential election should take place first, and arrangements will be made accordingly.