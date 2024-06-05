Standard Chartered evaded prosecution for funding "terrorist groups": Report

UK-based Standard Chartered bank transacted over a $100 billion between 2008-2013 in breach of sanctions against Iran, and evaded prosecution in 2012 for funding "terrorist groups" after then chancellor in Lord Cameron’s government intervened the hearing in the court— state new documents filed in a New York court recently.

The documents were submitted by an independent counter-terrorist financing analyst David Scantling who according to a BBC report said the Standard Chartered Bank "has not admitted conducting transactions for “terrorist” organisations".

Scantling claims to have found that the bank did $9.6 billion foreign exchange transactions with companies and persons that the US Department of Defense (DoD) designated as funding "terror groups", including Hamas, Hezbollah, Taliban, and the al-Qaeda.

What is the Bank accused of?

In 2012, two whistleblowers including a former Standard Chartered executive identified as Julian Knight handed over the first evidence of the above transactions to the authorities in US.

The evidence is said to have been submitted in the form of spreadsheets which showed the Bank had falsified transaction data on Swift— an international payment system used by thousands of financial institutions - to move billions of dollars through its New York branch on behalf of sanctioned entities such as the Central Bank of Iran.