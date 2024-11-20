Home
Starmer says Britain won't be deterred by 'irresponsible' nuclear rhetoric from Russia

Putin's new nuclear doctrine lowers the threshold under which Russia might use atomic weapons to include responding to attacks that threaten its territorial integrity.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 19:22 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 19:22 IST
