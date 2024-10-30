Steel plant explosion in central Mexico kills at least 12 people

<p>Tlaxcala, Mexico: An explosion at a steel plant in Mexico's central Tlaxcala state owned by Simec killed at least 12 people, state authorities said on Wednesday.</p><p>The blast was likely caused after smelting apparatus collapsed, the state civil protection office said in a social media post.</p><p>Those killed were workers at the plant, the state prosecutor's office told Reuters. One person is hospitalized in critical condition, the office added.</p><p>Authorities say they are investigating what caused the incident. However, molten steel, when it comes into contact with water, causes an explosion.</p><p>Simec did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>