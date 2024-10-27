Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Storm Trami lands in Vietnam posing flood risks, toll rises in Philippines

The Southeast Asian country, with its extended coastline, is prone to storms and floods that often cause significant casualties and property damage.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 10:05 IST
World newsPhilippinesVietnamstorm

Follow us on :

Follow Us