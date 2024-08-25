Stranded without water, Telangana man dies in Saudi Arabia desert after losing GPS signal

A man from Telangana died in Saudi Arabia's Rub' al Khali desert due to dehydration and exhaustion.
The 27-year-old Mohammad Shehzad Khan found himself stranded in the middle of the desolate and perilous Empty Quarter part of the desert, as per a report in NDTV.
A resident of Karimnagar, he had been working in the gulf nation for the past three years in a telecommunication company.
The incident took place when Khan and his Sudanese companion lost their way in the desert after their GPS signal failed. Things went downhill from there after their vehicle ran out of fuel and the phone battery died. The pair, unable to call for help, was left stranded in the scorching heat without any food or water.
While the duo tried to fight for survival, the extreme temperature and lack of help resulted in the deaths due to severe dehydration and exhaustion, the publication reported.
Four days later, their bodies were found next to the vehicle on Thursday.
Rub' al Khali is known for its harsh conditions and is spread across Saudi Arabia's southern regions and spreads into neighbouring countries. It is one of the driest regions in the world and is mostly uninhabited and unexplored.
Published 25 August 2024, 07:40 IST