Stranded without water, Telangana man dies in Saudi Arabia desert after losing GPS signal

A man from Telangana died in Saudi Arabia's Rub' al Khali desert due to dehydration and exhaustion.

The 27-year-old Mohammad Shehzad Khan found himself stranded in the middle of the desolate and perilous Empty Quarter part of the desert, as per a report in NDTV.

A resident of Karimnagar, he had been working in the gulf nation for the past three years in a telecommunication company.

The incident took place when Khan and his Sudanese companion lost their way in the desert after their GPS signal failed. Things went downhill from there after their vehicle ran out of fuel and the phone battery died. The pair, unable to call for help, was left stranded in the scorching heat without any food or water.