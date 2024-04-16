Substantial increase in attack on Hindus in US: Indian-American Congressman

“Today I am seeing in the United States a substantial increase of attacks on Hinduism. A lot of misinformation is being circulated whether it is online or otherwise,” Congressman Shri Thanedar told reporters at a news conference held at the National Press Club here on Monday.

Thanedar and four other Indian American lawmakers – Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ami Bera and Pramila Jayapal – had recently written to the Department of Justice seeking an investigation on the recent surge in attacks on Hindu temples and places of worship.