Suella Braverman apologises for Conservative Party acting ‘entitled’ as she secures seat

“We’ve acted as if we’re entitled to your vote regardless of what we did, regardless of what we didn’t do, despite promising time after time that we would do those things and we need to learn our lesson because if we don’t, bad as tonight has been for my party, we’ll have many worse nights to come." “The country deserves better and we’ve got to do better and I will do everything in my power to rebuild trust. We need to listen to you – you have spoken to us very clearly.” The former home secretary had been fighting to be re-elected in the new constituency in Hampshire following changes to parliamentary boundaries.