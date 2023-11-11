Suella Braverman’s comments comparing Gaza protests with Northern Ireland are a grave misunderstanding of the facts

It showed the superficiality of her understanding of the region’s past conflict – a tendency common to many of the Tory leaders that Brexit has thrust upon us. Recall former prime minister Boris Johnson asserting that the Irish border was little different to those dividing London boroughs, his deputy Dominic Raab admitting he had not read the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, or Braverman’s predecessor Priti Patel suggesting that the threat of food shortages in Ireland as a result of a no-deal Brexit should be used to pressure Dublin in the ongoing negotiations.

Awareness of the British government’s role in the catastrophic Great Irish Famine of the 1800s seemed non-existent.