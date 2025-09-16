Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Suspected gunman Tyler Robinson wrote note threatening Charlie Kirk: FBI director

Robinson, 22, is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday, around the same time that he makes an initial court appearance by video from his jail cell.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 06:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 06:12 IST
US newsLGBT community

Follow us on :

Follow Us