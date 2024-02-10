Taiwan reports Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday

Taipei: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday it had detected eight Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait in the previous 24 hours, two of which flew across the island, in an uptick of activity at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has complained since December about the balloons, saying they are a threat to aviation safety and attempt at psychological warfare.

In its daily report on Chinese military activities, Taiwan's defence ministry said it spotted the first balloon on Friday morning and the last one early in the evening.

Two crossed the northern part of Taiwan, according to a map provided by the ministry. The others approached the coast before vanishing, though one flew over the sea to the north of Taiwan.