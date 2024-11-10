Home
Taiwan sees a higher price for US support as Trump returns to power

This time, after Trump won a second term in the White House, Taiwan was quick to deny reports that its current leader, Lai Ching-te, was seeking a similar phone call with the president-elect.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 06:55 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 06:55 IST
