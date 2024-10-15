Takeaways from China's latest war games around Taiwan

BLOCKADES

The Chinese military said part of the drills practiced what it called a "key port blockade", severing Taiwan's maritime lifeline for imports of trade, food and energy.

It aimed to show China's ability to stop energy imports, especially at its ports offloading liquefied natural gas (LNG), military expert Zhang Chi of China's National Defence University told the state-backed Global Times.

"The People's Liberation Army wants to prove that we have the ability to block the import of energy resources for Taiwan, thereby having an important impact on the economy and society," the newspaper quoted Zhang as saying.

Foreign military attaches and analysts say this element of the drills is being closely scrutinised, as such a tactic could pressure and isolate Taiwan ahead of any full-blown invasion.

On Monday, Taiwan's state-run energy company CPC said LNG imports had been unaffected, decrying as false news online suggestions to the contrary.

"This time there was a rather special component, the so-called quarantine or blockade, during which they practiced their blockading abilities," said Su Tzu-yun, director of defence strategy and resources at Taiwan's top military think tank, the Institute for National Defence and Security Research.