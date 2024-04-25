JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Talks on Ukraine without Russia are pointless: Russian foreign ministry

Zakharova also told reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace formula does not bring peace closer but prolongs the conflict.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 17:31 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that any talks on ending the conflict in Ukraine were pointless without Russian participation, referring to a conference that Switzerland plans to host in June.

Zakharova also told reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace formula - which calls for a full withdrawal of Russian forces from all the territory they have captured - does not bring peace closer but prolongs the conflict.

Switzerland announced earlier this month it would host a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 on achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia has said it will not take part, and the Kremlin has said that the idea of holding peace talks without it was ridiculous

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 April 2024, 17:31 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaSwitzerlandRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT