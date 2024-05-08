Tamils faced torture in Sri Lanka long after war, rights group says

Colombo: Sri Lanka's security forces abducted men and women from the ethnic Tamil minority and tortured them in custody long after the end of a bloody civil war in the South Asian Island nation, a human rights group said in a new report.

The 26-year civil war between separatist Tamil insurgents and government forces ended in 2009. Rights groups accuse both sides of abuses during the conflict in which 80,000-100,000 people died, according to United Nations estimates.

In its report, the London-based International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) which has been documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka, cited details of 123 Tamils who said they were beaten, burnt, suffocated and sexually assaulted by Sri Lankan authorities between 2015-2022.

Sri Lanka rejects the ITJP allegations, a government minister said on Wednesday.

The report, titled Disappearance, Torture and Sexual violence of Tamils, 2015-2022, which will be published on Thursday, said 11 of the 123 were allegedly detained after Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as Sri Lanka's president in July 2022.