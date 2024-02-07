Taylor Swift demands 21-year-old who tracked Musk's private jet to stop tracking hers

Taylor Swift’s attorneys have threatened legal action against a college student who tracks the private jet trips of the pop star and other rich and famous people.

“You have engaged in stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our client’s location,” a lawyer with Venable LLP said in a December 22 letter to student Jack Sweeney, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg. “While this may be a game to you or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our client.”

Sweeney, 21, who attends the University of Central Florida, uses publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration to track the private jets of the ultra-wealthy, including politicians, celebrities, billionaires, Russian oligarchs and other public figures, along with estimates of their carbon emissions.