<p>Ankara: Turkey is explaining to Palestinian militant group Hamas what the best approach is for the future of a Palestinian state, as part of a plan by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, President Tayyip Erdogan said.</p><p>In comments to reporters on a flight back from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Turkish officials were involved in negotiations in Egypt and that Ankara supports peace efforts by Trump, whom he added had asked Turkey to convince Hamas to accept the proposal.</p><p>Erdogan also said that in any post-war scenario, Gaza must remain part of a Palestinian state and that it must be governed by Palestinians, according to a transcript of his remarks shared by his office on Wednesday.</p><p>He added that the deployment of foreign forces to Gaza and ensuring security there should be discussed in detail, and that Ankara was ready to contribute to all efforts. </p>