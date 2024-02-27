Tech activists write code to save migrants in the Mediterranean

When a migrant rescue non-profit asked Nik Zemke if he could design an app to pinpoint ships in distress in the Mediterranean, the German web developer headed to a hackers' convention to look for like-minded volunteers.

He found help among the hordes of tech hobbyists huddled over their laptops at the Chaos Computer Club's annual gathering in the northern city of Hamburg— a mecca for hackers and activists intent on using their coding skills for social good.

"It's a lot of nice people who are really fed up with certain events in the world and are into awesome ways of trying to change that," Zemke, 32, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

After five years of late nights and coding sessions in their spare time, Zemke said his team's One Fleet app would soon be rolled out on search-and-rescue vessels operated by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the Mediterranean.

Nearly 28,000 people have died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe since 2015, according to the UN refugee agency, making it one of the deadliest routes for migrants and refugees fleeing conflict, persecution or poverty.

Last year, the number of people attempting to reach Europe by land and sea rose by 70 per cent compared with 2022 and the number who died or went missing rose to the highest level since 2017.

In one of Europe's deadliest shipping disasters in recent years, hundreds of migrants drowned after an overloaded boat sank off the Greek town of Pylos in June 2023.