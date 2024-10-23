Ten hospitalised, one dead in E Coli infections linked to McDonald's quarter pounder, says CDC

<p>Ten people have been hospitalised and one older person in Colorado has died after E coli infections linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger in 10 states, the US Centers for Disease Control said on Tuesday.</p><p>Shares of the company were down about 9 per cent after the bell.</p><p>Everyone interviewed has reported eating at McDonald's before their illness started, and most specifically mentioned eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger, according to the CDC.</p> .<p>The specific ingredient linked to the illness has not yet been identified but investigators are focused on fresh, slivered onions and fresh beef patties, the CDC said.</p><p>McDonald's has proactively removed the slivered onions and beef patties used for the quarter pounder hamburgers from stores in the affected states while the investigation continues, the company informed the CDC.</p><p>McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p> .<p>Forty nine people from 10 states have fallen sick from the same strain of E. coli, the CDC said. Most sick people are from Colorado or Nebraska.</p><p>Symptoms for E coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.</p><p>Quarter Pounders in some states may be temporarily unavailable, according to the CDC's statement.</p><p>In 2015, burrito chain Chipotle saw its sales battered and reputation hit due to E coli outbreaks in several states. </p>