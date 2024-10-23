Home
Ten hospitalised, one dead in E Coli infections linked to McDonald's quarter pounder, says CDC

Everyone interviewed has reported eating at McDonald's before their illness started, and most specifically mentioned eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger, according to the CDC.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 02:28 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 02:28 IST
