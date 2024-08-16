Tenzing Norgay’s Sherpa village in Everest region hit by major flooding after possible glacial lake outburst: Reports

“Fortunately, the incident occurred during the day. Had it happened at night, human casualties would likely have been unavoidable. Although no lives were lost, about 50 per cent of the village has been severely damaged, and the remaining houses are uninhabitable. It has been learnt that a school, a health clinic, seven houses and five hotels have been swept away by the disaster caused by the swollen Thame River,” The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.