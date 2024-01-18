Thai man faces a record 50 years in jail for royal insult

Bangkok: A 30-year-old Thai man is facing a record 50 years in prison for royal insult from dozens of social media posts perceived to criticise the monarchy, his lawyer said, after an appeal court on Thursday added more jail time to his initial conviction.

Mongkol "Busbas" Thirakot, an online clothing vendor from northern Chiang Rai province, was handed 22 years jail time after an appeal court found more royal insult violations, adding to a 28-year sentence handed down by a criminal court last year.

Thailand's lese majeste law, one of the strictest in the world, protects the palace from criticism and carries a jail sentence of up to 15 years for each perceived violation, a punishment condemned by international human rights groups as extreme.