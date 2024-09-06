Thailand company offers paid 'Tinder leave' to employees to go on dates

A company in Thailand has introduced 'Tinder leave' for for the employees where one can avail the leave and go on dates.
Whiteline Group, a marketing agency will let its employees take time off for dating from now until December.
In the LinkedIn post, the company said that the company will allow the employees to take 'Tinder leave' for dating someone.
Credit: LinkedIn/@Whiteline Group
The number of days allocated for 'Tinder leave', however, have not been disclosed by the company yet.
Whiteline Group will also provide six months of free Tinder platinum and Tinder gold to their employees.
According to the company, this initiative will allow the employees to explore dating options and give them paid time off to go on dates, as reported by 9News.
Providing the employees with 'Tinder leave' will benefit them to boost wellbeing, the report said.
Any employee willing to use the 'Tinder leave' will have to give a one week advance notice to the company.
Additionally, the report also mentioned that this benefit will be available to those who joined the company between July and December this year and have completed probation period.
Earlier this year, a company in China started the concept of "sad leave" to their employees whenever they feel down and do not want to work.
The Chinese supermarket chain Fat Dong Lai will grant 10 "sad leaves" in a year to their employees, and their manager has to approve them.
The company already gives 40 days of annual leave to the employees, with additional five days off during the Chinese New Year. The employees work 7 hours a day and 5 days a week.
Published 06 September 2024, 11:47 IST