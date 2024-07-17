Thailand says cyanide killed 6 foreigners in Bangkok hotel, including perpetrator

Bangkok: Cyanide poisoning caused the deaths of six foreigners whose bodies were found in a room in a plush Bangkok hotel, Thai authorities said on Wednesday, with the suspected killer among the dead.

Traces of the rapid-acting, deadly chemical were found during autopsies of the bodies and on drinking glasses and a teapot in the room at the luxury Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel where the dead were discovered late on Tuesday, according to police and a hospital.

Interviews with relatives of the three women and three men who died revealed there had been a dispute over debt related to an investment, according to police, who said they were investigating how the cyanide was obtained.

The six were all of Vietnamese ethnicity, two of those US nationals. Police said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had assisted with the investigation.