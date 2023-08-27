Thailand's weed industry says it's ready for 'serious money'

On a larger scale, Advanced Canna Technologies, an Israeli company that has worked on cannabis farms in the United States and elsewhere, recently opened a $3 million, 2,000-square-meter indoor farm in Bangkok with a local partner and funding from Singaporean investors. Or Engler, ACT’s CEO, said the plan is to begin harvesting about 264 pounds of dried flowers a month, starting in October, and to become a “serious” long-term player in the Thai market, even if retail weed prices fall further.