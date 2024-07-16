The Ohio steel town that shaped JD Vance's life and politics

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the US steel industry collapsed across the Midwest. The Middletown steelworks were no exception. In 1985, Armco's corporate leadership decamped for the East Coast, draining the city of money, while the steel mill went through round after round of layoffs. Those who kept their jobs, some former employees said, found it an ever more miserable and more dangerous place to work.