<p>Seoul: North Korean leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kim-jong-un">Kim Jong Un</a> left Pyongyang in his signature green train on Monday on his way to Beijing, relying on a slow but specialised form of transport that the reclusive country's leaders have used for decades.</p><p>Compared with North Korea's ageing fleet of passenger aircraft, the bulletproof trains offer a safer and more comfortable space for a large entourage, security guards, food and amenities, and a place to discuss agendas ahead of meetings, experts say.</p><p>Since becoming the North Korean leader in late 2011, Kim has used a train to visit China, Vietnam and Russia.</p> .<p><strong>What's inside the trains?</strong></p><p>It is unclear how many trains North Korean leaders have used over the years, but Ahn Byung-min, a South Korean expert on North Korean transportation, has said multiple trains were needed for security reasons.</p><p>Ahn said those trains have 10 to 15 carriages each, some of which are used only by the leader, including a bedroom, but others carry security guards and medical staff.</p><p>They also usually have space for Kim's office, communications equipment, a restaurant, and carriages for two armoured Mercedes, he added.</p><p>State media photos on Tuesday showed Kim with senior officials taking a cigarette break next to a green carriage emblazoned with gold-coloured crests and trim, and sitting in a wood-paneled office in front of a large gold crest and flanked by the North Korean flag.</p><p>On Kim's desk sat a gold-embossed laptop computer, a bank of telephones, his signature box of cigarettes and bottles with blue or clear liquids. The windows were trimmed with blue-and-gold curtains.</p><p>A video released in 2018 by North Korean state TV showed Kim meeting with top <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">Chinese</a> officials in a wide train car ringed with pink couches.</p><p>In 2020, state TV footage showed Kim riding a train to visit a typhoon-hit area, offering a glimpse of a carriage decorated with flower-shaped lighting and zebra-printed fabric chairs.</p><p>In the 2002 book "Orient Express", Russian official Konstantin Pulikovsky described a three-week journey to Moscow by Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor.</p><p>In that train, cases of Bordeaux and Beaujolais wine were flown in from Paris, as were live lobsters, according to the book.</p>.North Korea's Kim Jong Un crossed border into China via train.<p><strong>How does it cross borders?</strong> </p><p>When Kim Jong Un took the train to Russia, including in 2023 for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, its wheel assemblies had to be reconfigured at a border station because the two countries use different rail gauges, Ahn said.</p><p>While there is no such requirement for China, a Chinese locomotive pulls the train once it crosses the border, because a local engineer knows the rail system and signals, said Kim Han-tae, a South Korean former train engineer who has written a book on North Korea's railways.</p><p>To travel to previous summits with Xi, Kim's specially equipped string of train carriages was usually hauled by matching green DF11Z locomotives, Chinese-made engines sporting the emblem of the state-owned China Railway Corporation, with at least three different serial registration numbers, according to a review of media images.</p><p>Ahn noted the serial numbers were either 0001 or 0002, suggesting China was providing him with engines reserved for the most senior officials.</p><p>And when Kim travelled across China to his 2019 summit with U.S. President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump</a> in Vietnam, his train was pulled by a red-and-yellow locomotive emblazoned with China's national railway logo.</p><p>The train can reach speeds up to 80 kph (50 mph) on China's network, compared with a maximum of about 45 kph (28 mph) on North Korea's tracks, Ahn said.</p>.<p><strong>Who use the trains?</strong></p><p>North Korea's founding leader, Kim Il Sung, Kim's grandfather, travelled abroad by train regularly during his rule until his death in 1994.</p><p>Kim Jong Il relied solely on trains to visit Russia three times, including a 20,000 km trip to Moscow in 2001.</p><p>He died of a reported heart attack in late 2011 while on one of his trains and the carriage is on display at his mausoleum.</p><p>The train has been at the centre of state propaganda around the ruling Kim family's embarking on long train journeys to meet ordinary North Koreans across the country.</p><p>In 2022, state television showed Kim Jong Un taking what it termed an "exhaustive train tour" around North Korea to inspect corn crops and promote a "communist utopia". </p>