This election would be close; Go out and Vote, says Obama

<p>Washington: As Americans woke up Tuesday morning to elect a new president, many of them received a message from former president Barack Obama, urging them to go out and vote and telling them that this election is going to be close.</p><p>Democratic leader Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are locked in a fierce race to occupy the White House as the 47th President of the US.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/kamala-harris-or-donald-trump-will-inherit-a-mixed-legacy-in-2024-us-elections-3263013">Track live updates on US elections here</a><br><br>"Folks, this election is going to be close. In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner,” Obama said in a short but powerful video message that appeared on the screens of millions of people through various digital mediums like email, messaging apps like WhatsApp and social media platforms like X and Facebook.</p><p>The next president of the United States, political pundits say, depends on the results of the seven battleground States. These are Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.</p><p>Experts say that the poll is so close that in some of these states, the margin of victory could be a few thousand votes.</p><p>“So you need to get out there and tell your family, talk to your neighbours, make a plan, go to the polls with your friends and vote,” Obama said and made an appeal to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, the Governor of Minneapolis.</p><p>“Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Obama said.</p><p>Obama is said to be the pioneer in the “Go Out and Vote” campaign developed by the ruling Democratic Party.</p>