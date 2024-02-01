Three dead after hangar collapses at Idaho airport in US

Three people were killed and five were critically injured when a building under construction collapsed at an airport in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The building, a private hangar on the airfield of Boise Airport, collapsed at about 5 pm, Aaron Hummel, chief of operations for the Boise Fire Department, said at a news conference Wednesday.

"There was a large-scale collapse of the building, the framework of the building," Hummel said. It occurred while construction work was going on, and it also brought down a crane, he added. "It was fairly catastrophic."