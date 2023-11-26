Three Mexican journalists freed following kidnapping

Three journalists recently kidnapped in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero have been freed unharmed after search operations by security authorities, the office of the state's attorney general said on Saturday.

Mexico is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with five killed this year, the international free-speech group, Article 19, has said.

The three journalists released on Saturday were among five people whose disappearance in the tourist town of Taxco the state attorney general's office had said this week it was investigating.