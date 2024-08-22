Tim Walz, on biggest night of his career, goes on offense

A former high school teacher and football coach who had never used a teleprompter until he was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate, Walz demonstrated the energy that placed him squarely in the national spotlight.

The speech was the biggest test for the jovial but blunt-spoken governor. In the 15 days since he joined the ticket, Walz has eagerly taken on Trump with a mix of biting sarcasm and witty commentary while defending himself against Republican attacks on his military record.