Tim Walz, on biggest night of his career, goes on offense

Chicago: Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for Vice President Wednesday night with a plain-spoken but searing speech in which he lashed out at former President Donald Trump as "weird" and "dangerous" and leaned on his own Midwestern roots as evidence of the ticket's broad appeal to voters.
"I'm ready to turn the page on these guys," Walz said of Trump and Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president. He accused them of pursuing an agenda that will only benefit the "richest and most extreme" people in the country.
"It's an agenda nobody asked for," he said. "It's an agenda that does nothing for our neighbors in need. Is it weird? Absolutely, absolutely. But it's also wrong. And it's dangerous."
A former high school teacher and football coach who had never used a teleprompter until he was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate, Walz demonstrated the energy that placed him squarely in the national spotlight.
The speech was the biggest test for the jovial but blunt-spoken governor. In the 15 days since he joined the ticket, Walz has eagerly taken on Trump with a mix of biting sarcasm and witty commentary while defending himself against Republican attacks on his military record.
The Democratic National Convention's third night included star power -- from Oprah Winfrey, who told Democrats to choose "joy!" in her signature singsong -- and some nostalgia, from former President Bill Clinton, who underscored the party's desire for a shift from the old guard to the new.
Delivering a 28-minute address in which he warned against complacency and overconfidence, Clinton warned that Republicans were "really good at distracting us, at triggering doubt, at triggering buyers' remorse."
Nearly a quarter century after leaving office, Clinton acknowledged his age, saying, "I have no idea how many more of these things I'll be able to come to." But the 78-year-old noted that he was still a few months younger than Trump.
The night also featured figures from the party's next generation of leaders, including Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, who noted that his life as a married, gay father "went from impossible to possible, from possible to real, from real to almost ordinary in less than half a lifetime."
Here's what else to know:
The Oprah surprise:
Democratic officials kept Winfrey's appearance secret until the last minute, when the talk show host turned billionaire media mogul walked onto the stage after a short film, she produced of ordinary people talking about the American dream. In her remarks, she warned that "decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024" and called out to independents and undecided voters and made it clear exactly where she stands: "We're all Americans, and together, let's all choose Kamala Harris," she said.
January 6:
A graphic video showing the 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters teed up a series of speakers warned about Trump's refusal to accept the results of the election. The video ended with the words "If reelected, he will never be held accountable." Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, focused heavily in her remarks on the Jan. 6 attack. On that day, rioters specifically sought to break into her office, threateningly shouting her name in the halls of Congress where she has served for more than three decades.
Defending border policy:
Several speakers aggressively confronted a topic long believed to be a Republican advantage -- the southern border. They hammered Trump for persuading Republicans to kill a bipartisan border bill that Harris supported, calling it a cynical political calculation on the former president's part. "All he knows is tearing families apart," said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., one of several speakers who said Harris would balance border security and the humanitarian concerns of migrants seeking refuge.
Hostage's family speaks:
While the evening featured much of the same enthusiasm that has seized the party since Harris' ascent to the top the ticket, two speakers stilled the crowd: Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the Americans held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 7. "Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong. Survive," Goldberg said. The couple praised President Joe Biden and Harris for seeking the return of their son and other hostages, even as protesters outside the convention demanded a greater focus on Palestinians killed in Gaza.
A candidacy in peril:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the political scion whose independent candidacy for president has long been viewed as potentially playing a spoiler role in the election, is expected to end his troubled campaign this week, according to three people briefed on his plans, and is in talks to throw his support behind Trump. His campaign, strapped for money and facing hurdles getting onto the ballot in a number of states, has scheduled an event for Friday in Arizona.
Trump in North Carolina:
Trump and Vance campaigned Wednesday afternoon in Asheboro, North Carolina, focusing on national security in a state that Trump won twice. The Republican ticket appeared to be on solid footing in North Carolina before Biden withdrew from the race last month and endorsed Harris. She edged ahead of Trump in the state in a recent poll from The New York Times and Siena College.