Tougher tone on Israel, steady on NATO: how a Kamala Harris foreign policy could look like

Staying the course on China?

A lawyer by training and a former California attorney general, Harris struggled in the first half of Biden's term to find her footing, not helped by being saddled early on with a major part of the intractable immigration portfolio amid record crossings at the US-Mexico border.

That followed a failed 2020 presidential campaign that was widely considered lackluster.

If she becomes the nominee, Democrats will be hoping Harris will be more effective at communicating her foreign policy goals.

In the second half of Biden's presidency, Harris - the country's first Black and Asian American vice president - has elevated her profile on issues ranging from China and Russia to Gaza and become a known quantity to many world leaders.

At this year's Munich Security Conference she delivered a tough speech slamming Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and pledging an "ironclad" US commitment to NATO's Article 5 requirement for mutual self-defense.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Harris had made no noteworthy contribution to relations with Moscow except for statements "unfriendly towards our country." She has accused Russia of waging a "barbaric and inhumane" war in Ukraine.

On China, Harris has long positioned herself within Washington's bipartisan mainstream on the need for the US to counter China's influence, especially in Asia. She would likely maintain Biden's stance of confronting Beijing when necessary while also seeking areas of cooperation, analysts say.

Harris has made several trips aimed at bolstering relations in the economically dynamic region, including one to Jakarta in September to fill in for Biden at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). During the visit, Harris accused China of trying to coerce smaller neighbors with its territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Biden also dispatched Harris on travels to shore up alliances with Japan and South Korea, which have had reason to worry about Trump's commitment to their security.

"She demonstrated to the region that she was enthusiastic to promote the Biden focus on the Indo-Pacific," said Murray Hiebert, a senior associate of the Southeast Asia Program at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While she could not match the "diplomatic chops" Biden had developed over decades, "she did fine," he added.

However, like her boss, Harris has been prone to the occasional verbal gaffe. On a tour of the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea in September 2022 to reassert Washington's support for Seoul, she mistakenly touted a US "alliance with the Republic of North Korea."

If Harris becomes her party's standard-bearer and can overcome Trump's lead in pre-election opinion polls to win the White House, the Israel-Palestinian conflict would rank high on her agenda, especially if the Gaza war is still raging.

Although as vice president she has mostly echoed Biden in firmly backing Israel's right to defend itself after Hamas militants carried out a deadly cross-border raid on Oct. 7, she has at times stepped out slightly ahead of the president in criticizing Israel's military approach.

In March, she bluntly stated that Israel was not doing enough to ease a "humanitarian catastrophe" during its ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave. Later, she did not rule out "consequences" for Israel if it launched a full-scale invasion of refugee-packed Rafah in southern Gaza.

Such language has raised the possibility that Harris, as president, might take at least a stronger rhetorical line with Israel than Biden, analysts say.

While her 81-year-old boss has a long history with Israeli leaders and has even called himself a "Zionist," Harris, 59, lacks his visceral personal connection to the country.

She maintains closer ties to Democratic progressives, some of whom have pressed Biden to attach conditions to US weapons shipments to Israel out of concern for high Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza.

But analysts do not expect there would be a big shift in US policy toward Israel, Washington's closest ally in the Middle East.

Halie Soifer, who served as national security adviser to Harris during the then-senator's first two years in Congress, said Harris' support of Israel has been just as strong as Biden's. "There really has been no daylight to be found" between the two, she said.

Harris is expected to have a previously scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington this week, her first encounter with a foreign leader since Biden ended his re-election bid.