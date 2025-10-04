Menu
Homeworld

Tourists need ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ before arrival in Sri Lanka

The new condition would be applicable from October 15, Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration said in a statement.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 13:00 IST
Published 04 October 2025, 13:00 IST
World newsSri Lanka

