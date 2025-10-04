Tourists need ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ before arrival in Sri Lanka

<p>Colombo: The Sri Lankan government announced on Saturday that all tourists are required to obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to arrival in Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>The new condition would be applicable from October 15, Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration said in a statement.</p>.<p>ETA, which was previously applicable, was replaced by a new eVisa platform in April 2024.</p>.<p>Four months later, the Supreme Court suspended the new platform and ordered reverting to the ETA.</p>.Canada warns travelers with 'X' gender passports they may not be allowed into US.<p>The noncompliance with the court order resulted in the imprisonment of the former emigration and immigration chief last month on a contempt of court conviction. </p>