Trend of 'crunchers' eating dirt for 'glowing skin' taking over TikTok in US

A TikTok trend is going viral where a fertility and hormone coach is urging her followers to consume dirt. Stephanie Adler says eating dirt can help with various health issues and improve gut health, skin problems and obesity.

People who like eating dirt have been named as "crunchers". "Crunchers", particulary in the US are advocating for eating dirt and improve health and has gained attention on social media platform TikTok.

As per a report by the New York Post, Adler on her TikTok asked, "Want to improve your child’s (and your own) gut health?"

"Eat dirt!", she said.

She wrote, one teaspoon of organic biodynamic soil has more microorganisms than humans on earth.