Trend of 'crunchers' eating dirt for 'glowing skin' taking over TikTok in US

A TikTok trend is going viral where a fertility and hormone coach is urging her followers to consume dirt. Stephanie Adler says eating dirt can help with various health issues and improve gut health, skin problems and obesity.
People who like eating dirt have been named as "crunchers". "Crunchers", particulary in the US are advocating for eating dirt and improve health and has gained attention on social media platform TikTok.
As per a report by the New York Post, Adler on her TikTok asked, "Want to improve your child’s (and your own) gut health?"
"Eat dirt!", she said.
She wrote, one teaspoon of organic biodynamic soil has more microorganisms than humans on earth.
On platforms like Amazon and Etsy, edible clay and soil is sold ranging from Rs 900 to Rs 2,300. Verities of clay are sold for example clay chunks and powders.
An Amazon vendor claims edible red clay as an "anti-aging tool and also said that it can unclog pores from sebum, tightens pores," as reported by the publication.
Additionally, a study from 2019 revealed that "the soil contributes to the human gut microbiome."
"It was essential in the evolution of the human gut microbiome and it is a major inoculant and provider of beneficial gut microorganisms," it added.
Scientists have said that "dirt can be beneficial to absorb body fat" and help fight against obesity.
Dirt can also help improve skin and immune system. Some 'crunchers' said that it has helped them with acne and wrinkles, some just love the tase of dirt.
Published 20 September 2024, 11:10 IST