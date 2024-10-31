Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trudeau looks safe for now after key Canadian party refuses to topple him

The Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois, the two largest opposition parties, aim to topple the unpopular Trudeau after nine years in power.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 03:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 03:18 IST
World newsCanadaJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us