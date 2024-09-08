Trump and Harris battle for Black voters in must-win Georgia

Valdosta: Vivian Childs, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, schooled a roomful of Republicans on how to win over Black voters in the battleground state of Georgia.

Focus on Trump's economic policies, on illegal immigration and inflation, the Black Baptist minister told the gathered group of volunteers and campaign staff at the former president's newly opened office in the rural city of Valdosta last month.

Tell voters what Trump has done for them and that he will bring the change America needs, she exhorted. "We are the party of hope," she said. "We are the party of truth."