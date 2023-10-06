Trump drops lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his former fixer

Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a lawsuit he had filed against his former fixer, Michael Cohen, abandoning what has been seen as an effort to silence Cohen, who has become one of the former president’s loudest critics.
The decision to drop the case came just days before Trump was scheduled to be questioned under oath by Cohen’s lawyers. It also comes on the verge of Cohen’s testifying against Trump in an unrelated civil fraud case brought by the New York attorney general.
Cohen, a longtime Trump defender turned antagonist, is also a star witness against Trump in a criminal case, and a person familiar with the matter said Trump had been cognizant of that fact when he filed the suit.
Trump filed the lawsuit against Cohen in April, soon after Trump had been indicted on criminal charges by the Manhattan district attorney — charges largely based on Cohen’s testimony. That criminal case, the first of four to be filed against Trump, involves a hush money payment to a porn actress.
Trump’s lawsuit had accused Cohen of “spreading falsehoods” about him. It specified Cohen’s role in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal case against Trump.
The lawsuit raised concerns about whether Trump was seeking to intimidate Cohen into backing down from his testimony. Although legal experts said it did not amount to witness tampering, Cohen saw it as a threat.
Cohen said Thursday that the suit was “nothing more than a retaliatory intimidation tactic” and said, referring to Trump, that “his attempt to hide from routine discovery procedures confirms as much.” He added, “Mr. Trump’s cowardly dismissal spells the end of this latest attempt to deter me from providing truthful testimony against him.”
A spokesperson for Trump, in a statement, suggested that Trump was too busy with his campaign and with fighting the criminal cases he was facing to sit for the deposition and said that he would refile it later.
“President Trump has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims against Michael Cohen,” the statement said, adding that after Trump had “prevailed” in the trials, “he will continue to pursue his claims about Michael Cohen.” The statement jabbed at Cohen, noting that he had pleaded guilty to crimes unrelated to Trump.
Some of Trump’s advisers were concerned about his giving a deposition in the case while he was facing four criminal indictments in four jurisdictions along the East Coast. They feared he might say something damaging that could be used by prosecutors in those cases, according to the person familiar with the matter.
Trump is also on trial in the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused Trump, his adult sons and their family business of inflating the value of their assets by billions of dollars. The case is not going well for the former president: Even before the trial began, the judge overseeing it ruled that Trump was liable for fraud, backing a core aspect of the attorney general’s case.
Cohen is expected to testify in that case as soon as next week. In a preview of his testimony, James’ lawyers played a video in court of Cohen describing how Trump had instructed his employees to reverse-engineer the value of his assets to achieve his desired net worth. Trump, watching in the courtroom, appeared visibly angry upon seeing his former fixer.
Cohen broke from Trump in 2018 while facing a federal investigation into his own role in the hush-money deal. Ultimately, Cohen pleaded guilty and served time in prison.
Trump’s decision to sue Cohen was an escalation of his attacks on his former fixer, whom he had previously denounced as “a rat” and a liar.
The lawsuit accused Cohen of lying about Trump while also breaching attorney-client privilege, as well as a confidentiality clause he signed while working for Trump’s company.