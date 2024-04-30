Trump fined $9,000 for violating gag order in New York hush money trial

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial fined the former US president $9,000 on Tuesday for statements that he found violated a gag order in the case.

Justice Juan Merchan's order came as Trump's trial was due to resume in New York with testimony from a banker familiar with accounts involved in the former US president's alleged scheme to influence the 2016 election by covering up a sex scandal.

Trump, the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, is charged with falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump in 2006.